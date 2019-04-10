Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
After a pretty smooth start to the week, things will begin changing in a big way heading into tonight with our next round of wet weather on the way. Not only will wet weather be returning, but also our next round of wintry mix.
If "wintry mix" makes you cringe at this point in the year, don't worry. We don't expect it to stick around long.
Today & Tonight
It's a relatively smooth start to the day, with mostly cloudy skies overhead. There are a few pockets of drizzle here and there, but nothing that should slow you down too much.
Skies will feature plenty of cloud cover again today, but sunshine will make an appearance here and there, especially in areas closer to Lake Huron.
With a northeasterly breeze around 5 to 15 miles per hour, expect temperatures to be much cooler today, with highs in the 30s in the Thumb and along the lakeshore, with 40s elsewhere.
We stay dry through much of the evening before chances for wet weather increase toward the overnight period.
Thursday & Friday
While a bit of rain is possible right as precipitation begins in Lower Michigan tonight, we should see a quick changeover to snow in Mid-Michigan as temperatures cool off tonight, keeping snow the primary precip-type going into Thursday's commute.
With temperatures starting in the low 30s for many areas tomorrow morning, it's entirely possible we see a few slippery spots for the morning drive.
Snow lifts north through the morning, with warmer (relatively speaking) air following close behind, gradually changing any lingering snow to plain rain. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may have a period of freezing rain, leading to a light glaze.
Snowfall amounts adding up to an inch or two look like a reasonable expectation in our heaviest spots. Areas near I-69 should receive 1" or less.
Highs tomorrow will range from middle 30s north of the Tri-Cities to middle 40s near I-69. Winds out of the east about 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30-35 miles per hour, keeping wind chills a factor through the day.
We should get a break during the later afternoon and evening hours before the cold front sweeps through overnight into Friday morning.
That cold front will bring a line of showers, even a few thunderstorms, to the area on Friday morning. That line of rain may contain gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall as it passes through. We'll keep a close eye on this.
Temperatures are expected to return to mild values Friday into the 50s to near 60. This should melt any lingering snow that remains from Thursday.
Friday will be windy, with gusts out of the southwest reaching around 30-40 miles per hour. We may even be able to sneak in some sunshine before the day is done as the dry slot of the system works through.
Things look dry for any Friday evening plans you might have.
As always, we'll watch the latest forecast data this afternoon and evening and make any final adjustments. Bottom line, this will be a manageable snow and won't be sticking around long.
