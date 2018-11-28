Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
Our weather got significantly quieter for Tuesday and more of the same is on the way for Wednesday. Beyond any lingering slick spots, today should be pretty smooth in the weather department.
Today & Tonight
We start off the morning with temperatures in the 20s once again, with wind chills in the teens along for the ride. All in all, not too much different from our Tuesday morning.
While a few lingering flurries are possible to start the day, we largely expect to stay dry. A few peeks of sun aren't out of the question, but it looks likely that skies will be mostly cloudy again today and really through the next several days. If you see any sun, savor it!
Highs this afternoon will be a touch warmer than Tuesday, but not much. Lower and middle 30s are your target later this afternoon with wind chills in the 20s.
Speaking of wind, it will be breezy, but not quite as strong as yesterday. Sustained winds out of the west northwest, between 10-20 miles per hour, are a reasonable expectation.
We should stay quiet overnight as well, with skies generally staying mostly cloudy. Lows are expected to stay in the 20s, but a few of our coldest spots may drop into the teens.
