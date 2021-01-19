Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
Scattered snow showers have been a nuisance much of this workweek, but it appears we're finally in for a break on our Wednesday. And while it's actually felt like January much of this week, we have a bit of warmth on the way, too.
While that warmth won't be great news for those hoping to build up ice for recreational activities, don't worry. This warm up is expected to be brief.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, be mindful of any slick areas just like the last few days. This is especially true near I-69 where snow was a bit more persistent last night.
Also be prepared for one of the colder mornings we've had recently, with temperatures mostly in the teens as we start the morning drive, with wind chills down in the single digits in many spots.
Although some may start with a bit of sunshine today after flurries wind down, clouds should fill back in quickly giving us mostly cloudy skies for a good chunk of the day. Despite a southwesterly wind flow developing, highs won't be helped out much. We'll be in the upper 20s for most of the day, with a chance for a few low 30s late in the evening.
While not a great chance, another disturbance will drop in later tonight and could lead to a few more snow showers or freezing drizzle late this evening and early in the overnight. The best chance for these showers would be north and west of the Tri-Cities. No significant accumulation is expected.
Overnight temperatures will stay pretty steady from the evening in the upper 20s to low 30s, and may even rise a bit into the early morning hours Thursday.
Thursday
Just like Wednesday, after any snow or drizzle departs early Thursday, we should be dry most of the day. Skies could even break up a bit to allow some sunshine between the clouds from time to time, especially during the morning hours.
Temperatures will be the big story for Thursday, with a chance for highs to flirt with 40 tomorrow afternoon. Most will land in the middle to upper 30s Thursday afternoon.
An arctic cold front is expected to drop through Thursday evening into Friday morning, which could lead to another round of scattered snow showers. Just like our chance Wednesday night, these don't appear to be all that significant for the TV5 viewing area as far as accumulation. Our main concern would be anything that sticks on the roads.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.