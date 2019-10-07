Good Monday morning! Hopefully you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great start to this week.
Although we saw a bit of rain Saturday night, it was a great weekend with a beautiful day to end it on Sunday. As we head into the start of the workweek, it looks like more of the same is on the way with a much quieter week ahead.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, plan for a mix of 40s and 50s, which is right around where we usually are this time of year.
With any cloud cover from overnight moving out, plan for mostly sunny skies to take over in most areas through the day today. There may be a bit more cloud cover in areas to the north this afternoon thanks to an influence from Lake Michigan, but we should still manage some sun between the clouds.
Temperatures should take full advantage of the sun that's out there today with lower and middle 60s expected just about everywhere this afternoon. Our coolest areas should manage at least upper 50s.
Heading into tonight, expect skies to remain mostly clear with any lake-effect cloud cover fading into the overnight. Lows should fall down into the 30s and 40s as we head into Tuesday morning, giving us a much cooler start tomorrow morning.
