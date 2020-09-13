Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
It was a mostly quiet weekend and despite the cloud cover around at times, we managed a bit of sunshine too. The air mass remained pretty comfortable as well, keeping our below-average temperatures going.
As we kick off a brand new workweek, it appears we'll stay on the cooler side to start, but there is some warmth for a few days ahead.
Today & Tonight
We shouldn't have too many problems out the door today. Beyond a few passing clouds that may pass by this morning, skies are relatively clear in most places with temperatures running in the 40s and 50s.
Any clouds shouldn't last too long as they pass by, with mostly sunny skies around much of the day. Although skies will be clear for the most part, don't be shocked if it's a bit more hazy thanks to the wildfire smoke moving in from the west. High temperatures will be largely in the 60s today.
Quiet weather rolls on right through the evening hours of tonight, with a great opportunity to be outside. Temperatures remain pretty comfortable most of the evening before falling pretty quickly after the sun goes down (7:47 PM).
Overnight lows will be chilly, with a mix of 40s in most areas, potentially in the 30s in our coolest locations.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
