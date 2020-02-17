Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and had a chance to enjoy the beautiful Sunday, by February standards anyway, as we closed out the weekend.
As we take a look at the week ahead, it looks like a pretty quiet week as a whole, with only one speed bump to get through. Speaking of that speed bump, it looks like we'll get that out of the way early as our lone storm system this week arrives later today and tonight.
Today & Tonight
As for the first part of the day, we should be just fine for the Monday morning commute. Skies are still relatively clear for the Wake Up commutes and temperatures, while chilly, aren't quite as cold as they were at times late last week, with mostly teens and low 20s.
Winds are pretty light this morning out of the northeast, but up just enough to take some wind chills down into the single numbers at times.
Dry weather should hold through a good chunk of the afternoon which should allow temperatures to jump into the lower and middle 30s for most of Mid-Michigan under increasing cloud cover. Our northern counties could be an exception with a cooler start this morning possibly capping temperatures in the upper 20s.
Snow chances will start to increase around the area from southwest to northeast as we get closer to the evening hours. Snow should start developing somewhere around 6-7 PM this evening in our southwestern zones and gradually overspread the area after that.
Snow should be the primary form of precipitation for much of the evening and early overnight. Eventually, warmer air should start moving in from the south which should bring a gradual changeover to rain from south to north through the morning commute on Tuesday.
This changeover should get about as far north as the Tri-Cities and Thumb, and perhaps a bit north of there into parts Gladwin and Arenac counties on the tail end of the event. Areas farther north of US-10 will likely stay snow through the event.
As you might expect, snowfall totals will be lightest in areas farther to the south and heaviest in the north where snow is able to hang on through the duration of the event. The highest snowfall totals will range from 2-5" north of the Tri-Cities, with totals between a coating to 3" in areas around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and Mount Pleasant to the south.
Expect overnight lows to stay seasonably mild and fairly steady through the night with upper 20s to low 30s expected.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.