Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend. While most of the weekend looks to stay dry, below average temperatures will stick around.
We trend slightly warmer into next week.
Detailed forecast is below!
Tonight
More sun than clouds has been the theme this past afternoon.
A few more high clouds will work in from the west into the evening and overnight hours.
Partly cloudy skies will be likely into Sunday morning. A few locations north could have some more clouds to deal with. All should stay dry.
Lows fall back into the teens into Sunday.
Sunday
Some more clouds will be likely into the second half of the weekend. Still, some sunshine will be possible for the morning. Not as much as Saturday.
Temperatures should manage to warm up into middle 30s in our warmest spots once again by the afternoon hours.
Winds will mainly be out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.
Despite the increase in clouds, we are expecting to stay dry here in Mid-Michigan for a good majority of the day.
If you're traveling to the west side of the state or in the western Upper Peninsula, you may have a chance for rain and snow toward the evening and early overnight hours on Sunday into Monday.
Lows Sunday night will drop into the mid and upper 20s.
Some mixed precipitation may linger into the early morning hours of Monday. This could cause some slick spots on the roads for the main morning commute.
Be aware especially on bridges and overpasses that freeze up first.
