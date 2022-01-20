Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far. For the rest of the workweek, snow chances are sparse, but the chilly air remains in place. Better snow chances come back in this weekend, Saturday in particular, and on Monday.
Afternoon
Temperature readings this lunch hour are anywhere from the lower teens north to upper teens in the Tri-Cities and south. Those chilly temperatures will come under plenty of clouds, but it does appear we'll have a better chance today than we've seen much of this week to poke a few holes in those clouds for some occasional sun. Clouds are looking to start breaking up mid-to-late afternoon, with any isolated flurries also coming to an end at that time.
Winds will remain north northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the single digits for the rest of the day. Any plans that take you out of the house will just be cold.
Tonight
As we head into the evening and overnight, skies will gradually clear out and our wind will die down. This sets us up for a chilly start on Friday, with overnight lows expected to settle a few degrees on either side of 0. The plus-side is the light and variable wind tonight so wind chills won't depart drastically from the air temperature, if at all. But no matter how you slice it, conditions will be frigid Friday morning.
Friday
A strong area of high pressure is expected to build in for Friday, keeping our skies largely clear as we wrap up the workweek. Sunshine is expected from start to finish, with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
That southwesterly wind in conjunction with that sun would normally set us up for mild air, but highs are expected to top out near 20 for the afternoon thanks to the chilly start to the day.
Friday evening should remain dry, but there will be a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to low teens.
Saturday Snow Chance
A system passing to the north of the Great Lakes has the potential to bring a cold front sweeping through Mid-Michigan. This could provide some light snow showers around the area. Snow accumulations aren't looking to amount to much, but folks are likely to see some snow falling. Roads will slick up fairly quick, though, with the combination of cold temperatures and pavement well-below freezing. Stay tuned for any updates as we near the weekend!
