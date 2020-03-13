After a blustery Friday, a more tranquil weekend is ahead. Just don't expect it to be quite as warm as last weekend.
Overnight
Clouds will begin to increase overnight in advance of a storm system over the central United States. Even so, dry conditions will prevails as winds also diminish.
Lows will drop into the middle and upper 20s, with WNW winds easing to 5-15 mph.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday will feature a mostly cloudy sky condition throughout the day. We will still manage a few peaks of sunshine.
Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Clouds will move out during the overnight period Saturday, leaving us with a beautiful sunny Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, climbing into the middle and upper 30s. Plus it will be breezy Sunday, so wind chill values will be mainly in the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
