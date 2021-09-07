Strong to severe thunderstorms left their mark on Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, but we're getting back to quieter conditions for the second half of the week.
Overnight
Any lingering showers or thunderstorms will make their exit shortly after midnight as Tuesday's cold front departs the region. Skies will gradually clear, and we'll settle back into a cooler and less humid air mass. Lows will wind up in the mid 50s with a WSW wind at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday
The quieter turn in the weather on Wednesday will be a welcome sight for folks cleaning up after Tuesday's severe storms. Much of the day will be dominated by a mix of clouds and sunshine, with pleasant temperatures in the mid 70s. However, with a large area of low pressure hovering north of Lake Huron, we'll likely see a few light showers stray in during the afternoon and evening. These may put a brief damper on after-school practices and games, but will not be any major cause for concern.
Back to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday night with lows dipping back into the low 50s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
