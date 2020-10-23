Severe thunderstorms left a trail of damage across Mid-Michigan on Friday. Strong winds brought down trees and power lines, torrential rain produced localized flooding on the roads, and a few storms even produced hail. With the storms on the way out, quieter but colder conditions are on the way for the weekend.
Tonight
Showers trailing behind Friday's severe thunderstorms will come to an end after 8:00 PM, as the cold front responsible tracks east of the state. This will allow skies to begin clearing overnight, but will also make way for cold air over the upper Midwest to flood in over the Great Lakes. Even though many of us saw temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday afternoon, we'll quickly crash into the 40s this evening, and will plummet into the low and mid 30s overnight. Winds will take a turn toward the northwest at 10-15 mph overnight, adding some extra bite to the returning colder air.
Saturday
Get used to the returning cold air, because it's going to be with us through the end of the month. That said, we are at least in for a more tranquil start to the weekend! High pressure shifting closer to the region will treat us to a mix of sun and clouds throughout our Saturday, but highs will check in several degrees below average for late-October. Temperatures will peak in the mid 40s on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by a light NNW wind at 5-10 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies will take over on Saturday night, but conditions will remain dry. Expect another cold night, with lows headed into the mid 30s.
Sunday
More clouds than sunshine for the second half of the weekend, but chances appear to be growing for most of us to get through the daytime period without any wet weather. An upper-level disturbance will bring a few showers to the region later in the evening, but not before we see highs reach the middle and upper 40s.
All in all, if you're looking to take care of the leaves in your yard, conditions are looking better for that over the weekend, and it will be some good weather for kicking back in front of the fireplace.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
