Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far, and we wish you a good weekend too. If our weather was a vinyl record, it would have a big scratch in it as we have been stuck on repeat all week. Today is going to be much the same thanks to this summer pattern. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Tonight
After an active afternoon of strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds, our weather will quiet down overnight. Partly cloudy skies will take over, and while cooler, it will remain rather muggy. With little in the way of wind, and plenty of moisture added to the ground by the heavy rain, many of us will likely see some fog settle in by daybreak. Temperatures will come to a stop in the low 60s.
Saturday
Our weather will remain on repeat for one more day to kick off the weekend. Areas of morning fog will combine with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, lending to a damp and somewhat gray start to the day. That will all change around midday though, when sun begins to break through the clouds, and the fog burns off. The added sunshine during the afternoon will set off another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Whether the storms become as strong as Friday's remains to be seen, so make sure to keep an eye on the skies!
Highs will continue their very warm and muggy way, climbing into the low and mid 80s.
Leftover showers and storms on Saturday evening will fizzle out after sunset again, and we'll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the low 60s.
Sunday
We'll change the formula slightly for the second half of the weekend. Following the passage of a cold front on Saturday night, we'll take a bite out of the humidity and settle into mostly sunny skies for the day. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s, but with lower humidity it will be a more comfortable day overall.
A few showers and thunderstorms will roll in late Sunday evening thanks to a small disturbance, but will really only be a nighttime concern. Lows Sunday night in the upper 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.