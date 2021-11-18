Mother Nature ripped the rug out from under us on Thursday, bringing us crashing back from the mild 50s and 60s we enjoyed on Wednesday. The returning cold also brought lake effect snow showers, but we can look forward to some quieter conditions for the end of the work week.
Tonight
Snow showers will taper off to just isolated snow showers overnight, mainly in areas closer to Houghton Lake in our northwesterly zones. This is as the wind takes a slight northwesterly turn. Skies will have a chance to clear out a bit otherwise, with lows falling into the 20s. It will feel like the lower 20s with the wind tonight between 10 to 20 mph.
The good news with clearing skies is that we have a chance to see the partial lunar eclipse! The partial eclipse begins at 2:18 AM EST, coming to an end at 5:47 AM EST. The peak will occur at 4:02 AM EST where 97.4% of the Moon's surface will be covered. This will give the moon a red-orange hue.
Early Look at the Weekend
Conditions are dry with a little more sunshine on Friday, but clouds will be back on the increase into the weekend. A gradual warm-up will also occur with highs around 40 on Friday, then lifting a couple of degrees on Saturday. Sunday will then be the warmest day in the middle 40s, but the trade-off is an impending low pressure system.
The area of low pressure is expected to drop out of the Rockies as a the jet stream dives south. We will be able to get a better idea on all of the specifics once this dive occurs and we can get more atmospheric sampling of the system. Currently timing has rain moving in on Sunday as part of the warm sector of the low (area behind the warm front but ahead of the cold front), which will then transition to snow showers Sunday night into Monday. By that timeframe, Mid-Michigan will be on the backside of the low with northwesterly flow. That cold air will help to support lake-enhancement to any precipitation on the backside of the low. We're keeping an eye on this, stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.