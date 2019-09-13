Good Friday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
We got a break from the storms on Thursday, but as you get set for Friday evening plans, another round of storms is on the way for some and those storms could be on the strong side.
Due to that threat, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM.
This Evening & Overnight
Storms are expected to re-develop this afternoon between 3-5 PM and gradually move east through the evening hours.
They should make quick progress and rain should be gone from the eastern Thumb by or around 8 PM. Areas to the west should see the rain end much sooner. This means kickoff time for high school football should be in good shape for most. However, pregame could be wet for some.
Strong to severe storms will have the potential to produce strong winds and heavy rain. While it's a low threat, we can't rule out an isolated tornado just like the last few storm chances we've seen.
The best chance for severe storms is in the Severe T-Storm Watch zone.
Once the rain ends, clouds should gradually thin out overnight. We may not get rid of them completely, but should break up the overcast skies. Lows will settle into the 50s overnight.
