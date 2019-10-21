After a bonus weekend of gorgeous weather more reminiscent of early Fall, it was on to the beginnings of our latest Fall storm on Monday. Get comfortable, because we'll be dealing with it through the middle of the week.
Overnight
Showers will diminish overnight as a cold front sweeps east through the region ahead of a powerful low pressure system over Minnesota. A wedge of drier air will filter in behind the front, even leading to a bit of clearing toward daybreak.
The winds however, will only change direction on us behind the front. By morning, we'll see a shift toward the SSW with the same speeds of 15-25 mph and occasional gusts between 30-40 mph. You may want to set an alarm on your phone in addition to your normal alarm clock, just in case the strong winds temporarily knock out your power.
Like we've seen so many times this year, Lakeshore Flood Advisories and warnings have been issued for the possibility of flooding near the shorelines to go along with erosion problems. Damage to structures like docks will also be possible.
Low temperatures will drop into the 40s.
Tuesday
We have a chance to briefly dry out for the morning before more showers swing back around into Mid-Michigan by the afternoon hours.
Winds continue to stay breezy. However, the direction will change after the passage of a cold front. Expect more of a southwesterly wind still around 15-25 mph. Gusts once again could reach 40+ mph at times.
Be sure if you haven't already to be aware of any loose objects in your yard. Probably best to bring in the garbage cans in a garage or shed if possible.
Some power outages will continue to be possible with the stronger winds.
Temperatures will be knocked down a few notches behind a cold front. Highs only expected to reach the low to mid 50s.
