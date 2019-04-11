Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we hope your Friday is wonderful.
Most of us Thursday morning woke up to some snow. Now our attention turns to rain showers with a few thunderstorms possible.
We break down your forecast below.
Tonight
This evening we should be dry outside of any drizzle. Just expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Those winds will be sustained around 15-25 miles per hour out of the east, gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.
With the approaching cold front from the weather system we've been tracking, it will bring rain showers, gusty winds and possibly a few thunderstorms too.
Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 40s and climb towards Friday morning.
Friday
Friday morning, rain and thunderstorms will roll across the region. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Showers will end around or just after lunch-time with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.
It will stay breezy through the day. By Friday evening, we will be dry with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
