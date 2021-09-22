Rainy, windy, chilly conditions continue, with some heavier rain on the way overnight!
FLOOD WARNING in effect for the SAGINAW RIVER from Saginaw to Saginaw Bay through Saturday afternoon.
FLOOD WATCH in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.
HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: HURON, SANILAC.
WIND ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BAY, TUSCOLA.
Overnight
Low pressure backing in from Ohio overnight will continue to produce strong winds across Mid-Michigan, strongest along the lake and bay shore where gusts could exceed 45 mph at times! Minor flooding will continue for shoreline locations, and scattered power outages will be possible regionwide. Water levels will remain high along the Saginaw River as well, as water has backed up along the river from Saginaw Bay due to the high winds. Minor flooding will continue along the river between Saginaw and Saginaw Bay through the first half of the weekend, as runoff from rainfall works into the watershed.
Low pressure will also bring one more wave of steadier, heavy rains to the region overnight. Heavy rains will break out along I-69 and across the Thumb after midnight, and will spread to the I-75 corridor and eventually US-127 in time for the morning commute.
Lows tonight will be cool in the upper 40s. Winds in general out of the NNE at 20-35 mph, gusting over 45 mph, and stronger near the shore.
Thursday
Our stubborn area of low pressure is actually backing up to the west a bit on Thursday, which will bring a higher chance of showers back to the west in areas that may get a bit of a break today.
While showers will be around all day long again on Thursday, the coverage may be a bit more broken than what we expect on Wednesday, so there could be more breaks in the action.
Highs will remain chilly in the 50s on Thursday, with continued gusty conditions expected to last through the day.
Another 1-2" of rain will be possible in many areas between today and Thursday, with rainfall totals by the end of this event are still expected to fall between 2-4" in many spots in the Flood Watch. Any areas that see repeated heavy rain could see locally higher amounts.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
