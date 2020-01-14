Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful second half to the work week.
For the evening drive home expect snow and rain showers to move across the region. This will create slick roads and sidewalks so please be careful.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
A few showers started to appear in Mid-Michigan this afternoon, and this will continue for the evening hours. Rain showers will favor our southern counties and snow will most likely fall the farther north you go.
Eventually the select areas receiving rain and even a wintry mix, will see the changeover to all snow later this evening before the system moves out completely during the early overnight period.
Snowfall accumulations will be generally 1.0" or less from the Bay and points south. For our northern and western counties, plus the thumb 1"-2" look reasonable.
Lake-effect snow will start up overnight and that will continue into our Thursday morning.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 20s with a northerly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind chills will be cold Thursday morning, so bundle up and be safe while traveling!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.