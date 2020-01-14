Two days of quiet weather have been exactly what we needed after the weekend winter storm, but that quiet won't last much longer.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will linger overnight as a weak frontal boundary sweeps through the region. Thin fog that tried to develop on Tuesday evening will no longer be a problem, but leftover moisture from snow/ice melt will make for slick roads.
Low temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s again, meaning roads may become icy into the morning commute. Continue to use caution on the roads!
Wednesday
The two-day break was nice, but our next troublemaker will roll in on Wednesday. An area of low pressure over the Plains will track along the southern Michigan border, pushing a round of rain and snow into the region by mid-afternoon. Locations north of the Tri-Cities will primarily pick up light snow for a few hours through the evening commute, while the rest of the area sees a blend of rain and snow. High temperatures on Wednesday will hit the mid 30s.
Keep track of the messy weather with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Areas from the Tri-Cities on south the experience mixing may pick up a little bit of freezing rain, meaning a light glaze of ice will be possible. It will not be anything like last weekend's storm, however. The low will pull east of the region by 10:00 PM, leaving behind a few scattered lake effect snow showers for the overnight period. Lows Wednesday night in the mid 20s with a NW wind at 6-12 mph.
Get a full look at the rest of the week ahead with the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
