After a fairly nice weather week, this weekend is going to come with some rain and snow showers.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Skies will clear for most overnight with low temperatures in the 30s. Winds will stay breezy overnight, sustained at 10 to 25 mph.
Weekend
If you have plans during the morning or afternoon hours on Saturday, things look just fine. We do not expect an arrival of any rain or snow until at least dinner-time. It will impact locations near US-127 first, with the system gradually moving eastward.
The peak of this event would be later in the evening and during the overnight period.
With temperatures cooling down into the night, we expect any rain to changeover to snow.
We expect a quick exit to this system and it should be out of here for most by daybreak Sunday morning and we'll stay dry for the second half of your weekend.
Snowfall amounts are a bit tricky, especially when considering the warm ground. However, snow can still accumulate if it comes down heavy enough.
As it stands now, the "heaviest" snowfall for the TV5 viewing area is expected along I-69, with lighter amounts to the north. We're calling for 1" to 3" along I-69, with around 1" to 2" possible near the southern Tri-Cities region and Thumb.
