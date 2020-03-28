Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
We are tracking rain showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
After a brief lull in the action from the more steady rain earlier this afternoon, rain and thunderstorms for this evening rain will also prove a bit steadier and heavier.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather later this evening into the overnight hours for the possibility of a few stronger storms.
If stronger storms do develop, the main hazard would be the potential for hail heavy rain, and strong gusty winds.
Our best time frame for some more rain and strong t-storms continue into the later evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures will actually continue to warm into the overnight hours ahead of a advancing warm front from the south.
Sunday
After the main push of rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning, we will get a few breaks in the rain-shower activity early on Sunday morning.
Then through the day Sunday, we will monitor on and off rain showers. Better chances for the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures to start Sunday will be the warmest of the weekend with plenty of 50s to start the day. However, expect those temperatures to gradually fall into the 40s by Sunday afternoon behind a passing cold front.
South winds becoming more northwest will also be picking up quite a bit through the day. Sustained winds expected around 10-20 mph; potentially gusting between 30+ miles per hour at times.
When all is said and done by Sunday night, at least 0.5" inch of rain is expected for Mid-Michigan through the weekend.
The possibility of 1.0" or more won't be out of the question for areas where some more moderate to heavy pockets of rainfall set up associated with some stronger thunderstorms.
Stay warm, everyone!
