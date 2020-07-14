Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you are having a wonderful day.
It has been a fairly quiet weather week so far, but rain showers will start to arrive later today.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle and upper 80s to lower 90s across the region with winds out of the south sustained at 5 to 15 mph.
Starting a little later this afternoon, our northwest zones could be in for some showers or storms.
Those showers and storms will continue to roll across the region in a scattered fashion this evening and more so overnight into the morning hours Thursday.
If any storms do pop-up, gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. To account for this portions of our region are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Click here!
Rain and storm chances will be greater tonight, with more widespread coverage of the rain.
With clouds increasing, low temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s and lower 70s.
Rainfall totals from this event should check in around 0.50" of rain. Of course, with the scattered coverage, some locations could receive more or less.
