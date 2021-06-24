Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan! Almost all of us have picked up some much-needed rain this afternoon! A line of showers and storms moved through the area, helping to give a precursor of what to expect for the next couple of days. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Tonight
Some showers this evening have back-filled behind the remnants of this afternoon's line. This will provide some rain chances for our middle and I-69 counties this evening. We will dry out briefly around the midnight hour, before scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in from the southwest around 2 to 3AM. These showers and thunderstorms will carry us into Friday too. Lows tonight will settle into the upper 60s.
Friday & Saturday
Chances for rain are quite high Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend. While it won't be constantly raining, expect showers and thunderstorms to come in waves, on and off, periodically through the start of the weekend.
If you have outdoor plans, you'll need to stay weather aware and remain flexible through the weekend. It's tough to pinpoint exact locations and times for specific towns, so it's hard to give advice on cancelling vs not since there will be times that showers and storms let up.
With plenty of moisture and humidity coming in from the Gulf of Mexico from the south, any showers or storms that do develop will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall.
While we need the rain, since the ground is so dry and hard, we could see some flash flooding periodically through the weekend where any locally heavy rain persists. If rain comes down heavy enough, the ground may be slow to absorb all the water.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a Slight Risk (scattered risk) for flash flooding, from 8 AM Friday to 8 AM Saturday. It's possible we could be included in additional outlooks this weekend.
Temperatures are tough to pinpoint locally over the weekend with some of that dependent on where the rain sets up, but expect upper 70s to low 80s to be the most likely range both days.
Rainfall Potential
Rain chances are expected to persist into at least the middle of next week, perhaps even longer if our long-range models are correct. This means we could see some pretty sizable rainfall totals from today through that time.
The key word when looking at the rainfall outlook below, from today through 8 AM Tuesday, is "potential". With this multiple day stretch of rain, many areas could see rainfall totals exceed 2".
This doesn't mean every single area will see that much rain, but it's a good general overview of what's possible through early next week. Also, the hardest hit areas that see consistent downpours could see locally higher amounts.
Currently, there are no Flood Watches or Warnings in effect, but we will keep an eye on trends through the weekend and keep you posted of any headlines that are issued. You can always find watch and warning information right here if any do get issued.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
