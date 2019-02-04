Good Monday morning! We hope you enjoyed your weekend and managed to enjoy any Super Bowl festivities yesterday.
Things are still pretty dreary as we start the week, with areas of fog and drizzle/light rain passing through this morning. That will continue today and it looks like we have plenty of chances for wet weather moving forward this workweek.
We've got you covered with your forecast to get you started this morning on TV5 from 4:30-7. Join us!
Today & Tonight
Although today will be pretty soggy, it will be pretty tame overall.
Keep an eye out for areas of locally dense fog this morning as you make the morning commute. A few extra minutes may not be a bad idea to be safe.
Temperatures out the door are incredibly mild, especially compared to where we've been recently. There's also a huge split, with our coldest readings in the middle 30s north, with upper 40s south near I-69.
High temperatures this afternoon should reach into at least the 40s areawide, with some 50s this afternoon, especially from the Tri-Cities to the south and east.
Those temperatures will be accompanied by a breezy southerly wind, sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Spotty light showers and drizzle will pass through this morning, with more widespread showers expected this afternoon and evening. With rain persistent this afternoon and evening, along with our recent snow melt, keep an eye out for ponding on area roads.
Rain will gradually wind down this evening and we'll have a chance to dry out overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, so it's possible there could be some slick areas Tuesday morning where roads remain wet tonight.
Expect lows to bottom out in the teens in our northern counties tonight, with lower 20s elsewhere.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
