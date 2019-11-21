Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
We managed to sneak in a bit of sunshine yesterday in eastern sections of Mid-Michigan, but it looks like things will be changing quickly as we move into the second half of the workweek. Rain returns to the forecast today, along with some of the higher winds we've seen this week.
On the bright side, if you've been waiting for a warm up, it appears today will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Today & Tonight
Despite rain returning to the forecast, we should remain dry through the early morning rush today. Temperatures aren't bad for the commutes either, with readings in the middle 30s to low 40s out the door this morning.
Unlike the last few days, fog doesn't seem to be an issue this morning either.
Rain will eventually win out and start approaching the US-127 corridor around 9 AM this morning, gradually spreading eastward through the course of the day. Once the rain arrives, it will stick around through the afternoon before gradually tapering off west to east during the evening hours. '
Rain should largely end before midnight, with totals between 0.10 and 0.50".
Although clouds and showers will be around through the day, high temperatures should manage some of their warmest values in awhile with highs reaching the middle 40s to low 50s this afternoon.
Those temperatures will be joined by an enthusiastic southerly wind which should be sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour, perhaps 15-25 at peak this afternoon, with occasional gusts between 30-40 miles per hour. Winds will gradually turn more westerly and eventually northwesterly through the evening.
We get a good chance to dry out overnight and while winds may relax a touch, we still expect breezy conditions late tonight. Expect lows to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
