As we move into the travel period ahead of Thanksgiving, a powerful storm system is set to make for headaches here in the Great Lakes, and across much of the United States.
WIND ADVISORY in effect until 9:00 PM Wednesday for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee Counties.
LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING in effect until 12:00 PM Wednesday for Alcona, Arenac, and Isoco Counties.
Tonight
Returning clouds will give way to scattered showers this evening, followed up by a steady and heavier rain developing by midnight. Periods of heavy rain will continue throughout the night and into the morning drive on Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible overnight as the strengthening area of low pressure tracks toward Lake Michigan.
Temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to mid 40s during the evening will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak. Easterly winds will also increase to 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. This will lead to issues with flooding along the north shore of Saginaw Bay.
Rainfall totals when all is said and done should lie somewhere within 0.50" to 1.50" with the highest amounts expected to the north and west.
With clouds and showers expected overnight, along with east southeast winds picking up to 5-15 miles per hour, should keep overnight lows fairly steady in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday
Rain will remain widespread through the Wednesday morning commute, with heavy pockets of rain possible, so plan for a few extra minutes out the door tomorrow.
As the morning goes along, the rain should gradually let up toward the afternoon hours as the dry slot of the system moves overnight. From that point forward, coverage of any precipitation for the second half of Wednesday should be scattered. Anything lingering late tomorrow night may mix with or changeover to snow, but no major impacts are expected in our area.
Highs on Wednesday will likely be achieved a bit earlier in the day, possibly in the 50s for some, before falling into the evening hours.
Winds will also be picking up quite a bit through the day as well. Wind gusts g may peak between 35-50 miles per hour at times on Wednesday. Scattered power outages are a reasonable possibility tomorrow.
Winds will eventually back off a bit Wednesday night into Thursday, but may still remain breezy with gusts greater than 20 miles per hour possible for the first part of the day.
Winter Storm Conditions In Upper Great Lakes & Great Plains
If your travels take you north of the Mackinac Bridge tomorrow or to the west, you'll want to make sure you stay alert to the forecast.
Winter Storm Warnings have already been issued for a good portion of the northwest Great Lakes Region and the Great Plains. Snowfall totals in these regions could easily exceed 6" this evening through Wednesday, with some areas possibly exceeding a foot of snowfall.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is also under a Blizzard Warning for the combination of snow and wind.
Airport delays are certainly possible during this time and of course poor road conditions.
