Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan! A lot of us picked up some heavy rain this morning, but we gradually dried out throughout the daytime. We still carry a small rain chance this evening and into the overnight, with a larger chance by sunrise Saturday. One of the big stories for the weekend though is the heat and humidity.
Tonight
Due to the presence of a warm front, the chance for a stray shower or two is non-zero this evening, but most -- if not all of us -- will stay dry. Just like Thursday night, the chance for rain and thunderstorms increases through the overnight, but is not as high as it was last night. We will make it through almost the entire overnight dry, but a pop-up shower or thunderstorm may be present before sunrise Saturday ahead of a line of rain. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and high humidity still hanging around. An east wind at 5 to 10 mph will shift to the south by early morning.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday appears to be the day with the lower rain chance, as any lingering showers during the morning are expected to largely come to an end by lunchtime as the frontal boundary moves to the north of us.
Assuming the boundary moves north of the viewing area as expected, the rest of the day should be mainly dry. We'll have heat and humidity, but there doesn't seem to be many triggers/disturbances to set things off. We can't rule out any widely scattered or isolated storms, but the coverage is not expected to be widespread. Downpours would be the main hazard with any storms.
Highs on Saturday will be pushing 90 and with the humidity factored in, it will feel much hotter, likely the middle to upper 90s.
Sunday should start on the dry side with a good amount of sunshine to begin the day. A cold front to our west will push through and eventually bring a line of showers and storms back into the picture during the afternoon and evening. Compared to Friday and Saturday, the risk for strong to severe storms is a bit better on Sunday, but at this time, still a low risk. Damaging winds would be the main concern, along with locally heavy rain.
Once this front clears the area into Monday, that's when things will finally start to feel a lot better! But we'll have one more day with highs near 90 on Sunday, with humidity making it feel a lot hotter one last time.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
