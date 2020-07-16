Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half-way point.
Showers and storms continued to roll through the region this morning, and now we have a few left-over showers for the afternoon.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Showers and storms which we experienced this morning are starting to wind down this afternoon. A few pockets of rain will still be possible for the early afternoon period, but clouds are starting to break up which will allow for a few peaks of sunshine from time to time.
Temperatures today will climb into the lower and middle 80s with an easterly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
By the evening hours the rain showers should be done, and we will have that cloud cover continuing to diminish.
Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s for overnight lows.
