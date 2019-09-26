Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and welcome to the home stretch of the work-week.
It was a beautiful Fall day Thursday with sunshine and cooler temperatures.
As we get going into our Friday we're going to have to keep an eye on some rain showers and thunderstorms.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
This evening we can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures gradually falling through the 60s and 50s.
Overnight low temperatures will land in the 40s, with increasing clouds.
Winds will get lighter throughout the night, sustained at 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
Friday morning will start out with cool temperatures and some rounds of sunshine.
As the afternoon goes along, clouds will increase and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers or even thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon, but a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive late in the afternoon towards the evening drive home.
Expect periods of rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms as we go through Friday night and the start of Saturday.
