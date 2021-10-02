Good Saturday evening/night! We hope you had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
After several dry, sunny days this past week, our weather pattern is changing with more clouds and rain chances returning.
Temperatures stay pretty consistent into next week.
Here's a look at the forecast!
Evening & Tonight
We'll see a gradual transition to mostly cloudy skies going into the evening and overnight hours. This will come with the chance for scattered showers for the rest of your Saturday.
With that being said, any shower development will be fighting through some dry air at first making it harder to reach the ground before evaporating. Main takeaway is if you have outdoor plans going this evening, you don't need to cancel them just yet, but know that showers could pop up.
Check in with the Interactive Radar right here for your area!
Lows should stay pretty mild in the 60s. A few upper 50s north will be play.
Sunday
Periods of showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday, with plenty of clouds, giving us a soggy end to the weekend.
From the overnight hours into Sunday, chances for some rumbles of thunder will hold to end the weekend. This will also come with the chance for some imbedded local heavy pockets of rain at times.
Since we've been so dry lately, we should be able to handle a few good downpours. Severe weather is not expected but at worst, some flooding in low-lying areas will be possible within any heavy downpours.
Highs will be stuck in the 60s to low 70s going into the afternoon hours. A breeze from the SW around 5-10 mph.
Early Week
Expect some more showers to linger for Monday. Better chances for rain on Monday look to fall within the first half of the day. Becoming more isolated going towards the evening and overnight hours.
Highs Monday stay consistent from over the weekend in the upper 60s near 70.
From Saturday night through Monday morning, rainfall amounts should largely fall between 0.25 and 1". Some locally higher amounts could exceed 1" within any heavy downpours over the same areas for a longer period of time.
Going into Tuesday and Wednesday, these look to be our "driest" days of the week. Will still hold on to the lower chance of a few spotty showers.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates!
Like always, stay tuned for any updates!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
