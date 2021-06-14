Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to this week.
For the week ahead, it should be a lot more comfortable and we'll still have a few rain chances here and there.
Weekend outlook for Father's Day is looking good at this point in the forecast.
Here's the latest!
Evening/Tonight
After some rain earlier this morning, rain chances will return more in a pop-up fashion with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible into the evening.
This will be much more hit or miss than the morning hours, so there's no guarantee you see rain again during the second half of the day.
No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds and small hail may be possible in any thunderstorms that develop.
As we lose the heating of the day, showers and thunderstorms should diminish, and we'll begin clearing our skies out completely going into the overnight.
This clearing trend should lead to some comfortable overnight lows in the 50s.
Tuesday
Compared to Monday morning, we expect to start the day dry for the morning hours. Partly to at times mostly sunny skies will be the overall theme going into the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will continue to stay cooler than days previous. Highs only reaching the low to mid 70s inland with 60s closer to the lakeshore.
Winds will stay breezy from from NNE around 10 -15 mph.
Humidity levels will continue to stay very comfortable with dew points dropping as lows as the 40s throughout the day.
