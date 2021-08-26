Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope that your Thursday went well and that you managed to stay cool in the heat! We carry better rain chances into your Friday, and definitely turn the heat back up this weekend.
Tonight
For the early evening here, a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible with the heat and humidity we have, but essentially everyone will stay dry. We carry dry conditions into the overnight, but our rain chances will increase as we head through the overnight hours. This is as a warm front slowly begins to encroach on the Mid-Michigan region. That front is currently draped over southern Michigan and the Great Lakes as a stationary front, which will again help to keep our weather decently stagnant before midnight.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s, with some lower 60s readings in our typical northern locations. It will stay somewhat humid tonight as well, but we will have a light wind out of the east northeast around 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
As some rain begins to pick up around sunrise, there will be some pockets of rain for your morning commute. Throughout the day, we'll have scattered rain and thunderstorms in association with the stationary-turned-warm front. It will not be an all day rain for anyone, nor is severe weather expected, but where it does rain, heavy downpours are likely. This is thanks to all of the moisture we still have in the air right now. Rainfall totals under the heavier downpours could range between 0.25" to 0.50". You can always track any rain tomorrow with our Interactive radar, right here!
We get slight "relief" from the heat tomorrow with high temperatures only managing the lower 80s. It will be humid once again though and we'll have an east wind shifting to the southeast throughout the day, sustaining at 5 to 10 mph.
This Weekend
This weekend is looking hot! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, touching 90 for many too. With the high humidity this weekend, it will also be feeling like middle -- and possibly even upper -- 90s during the afternoon both days. We also still carry a rain and storm chance through the weekend just given how much heat and humidity we will have. Stay tuned for any updates on rain chances through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.