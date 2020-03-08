Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the mild and sunny weekend.
Unfortunately, all good things must eventually come to an end.
Precipitation chances do return to start the week.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
An extra hour of daylight this evening put sunset at 7:34 PM Enjoy!
We're expected to stay dry into this evening and overnight. Some increasing clouds come into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night will continue to stay mild; down into the low 40s.
Early Week
Clouds continue to increase from the south and west into Monday morning. Looks like we get through most of the morning dry for the main commute. At worst, a few light showers throughout the morning.
Rain chances really increase going into the afternoon and especially evening hours. This system look to have the main precipitation type stay rain.
Highs Monday still very mild; back in the 50s.
Rain showers continue into the overnight hours last into Tuesday morning. Some mixing farther north and west of the Bay into Tuesday morning won't be out of the question. No major issues on the roads besides some ponding look likely.
Lows Monday night again will fall into the low 40s.
Precipitation from Monday look to linger throughout Tuesday morning before exiting east into the afternoon hours.
Highs Tuesday will be a touch cooler; only in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will be falling into the evening behind a cold front.
Have a great weekend!
Stay warm, everyone!
