Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a day filled with sunshine to end the weekend, more rain chances returns tonight, but nothing on the severe level.
Here's the latest forecast!
(Also, a summary of Saturday's severe weather is available right here)
Evening/Tonight
Any plans for this evening should be good to go weather wise. Partly cloudy skies will carry into the later evening. Sunset is at 9:18 PM.
The onset of any rain activity looks to hold off until past midnight. The showers will move northwest to southeast into Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Expect some wet roadways for your main morning commute.
Lows will be comfortable in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will remain light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday
After some showers along with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder throughout early Monday morning, we get a chance to briefly dry out going towards Noon.
Hit or miss pop-up chances for more showers and t-storms will be back on the table going into the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain totals when all is said and done will accumulate to around .25". Nothing significant, but any amounts will help with the current drought.
Highs will be lower than this weekend in the upper 70s. Those highs will depend largely on the duration of sunshine, cloud coverage, and any rain that falls.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
