Good Wednesday morning! Welcome to the halfway point in the workweek.
It certainly wasn't our nicest Tuesday across Mid-Michigan but as the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. While today will start dry, that phrase will remain relevant today and for much of the seven day forecast.
Today & Tonight
We're at least getting a chance to catch our breath this morning as most of Mid-Michigan is just on the dry and cloudy side of things. However, we are dealing with some areas of fog (locally dense) and a bit of drizzle.
A few extra minutes should get the job done on your morning drive.
Temperatures are largely in the same range as yesterday morning in the middle 30s to low 40s. With a dry start to the day, we should reach the 50s this afternoon in Mid-Michigan, with 40s closer to the lakeshore.
Rain and thunderstorms will eventually return to the area this afternoon and evening, so it could be a wet evening drive home for some. We're not expecting any severe weather, but rain could be locally heavy.
We should quiet down a bit overnight, but a few spotty showers will remain possible. Rainfall amounts through 8 AM Thursday are expected to fall between 0.50 and 0.75 will be possible north and west of the Tri-Cities, with 0.50 or less to the south and east.
Temperatures will remain steady or even rise overnight, so we should stay in the 40s if not low 50s into tomorrow morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
