Happy Wednesday! We hope you had a great week so far, and welcome you to the second half.
It certainly hasn't been our nicest day across Mid-Michigan, but as the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. While today started dry, we are ending the day with rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures should reach the 50s this afternoon in Mid-Michigan, with 40s closer to the lakeshore.
Rain and a few thunderstorms will eventually return to the area this afternoon and evening, so plan on a wet evening drive home. Some heavier downpours will be possible during this time frame.
We should quiet down a bit overnight, but a few spotty showers will remain possible. Rainfall amounts through 8 AM Thursday are expected to fall between 0.50" and 0.75" north and west of the Tri-Cities, with 0.50" or less to the south and east.
Temperatures will remain steady or even rise overnight, so we should stay in the 40s if not the lower 50s. That will last into tomorrow morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.