Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your day has been going well so far. Today is much like Monday and Tuesday with warm and soupy conditions leading to pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances for the afternoon. Some of us will see some much-needed rain. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Afternoon
Temperatures this lunch hour have already rocketed into the mid 80s farther from the lakeshore. Due to the northeasterly wind today, lakeshore communities will be cooler in the mid 70s.
That northeasterly wind flow will keep things a bit more stable in these areas too, with rain chances focusing a bit more inland today. While chances for rain aren't zero in these areas, the chances will be lower the closer you get to Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.
A stationary boundary has set up right over the viewing area (this causes convergence of wind near the surface), so that will aid in shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon, especially the farther inland you go. Like previous days this week, showers and storms that do develop will be slow movers and have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall. Not everyone will see a shower or storm again today. You can keep track of the rain with our Interactive Radar!
Tonight
As we lose the heat of the day, any areas of rain should fizzle out and skies will likely clear out a bit into the overnight. Lows should settle in the 60s once again with a light east northeasterly wind. Some fog once again can't be ruled out, but shouldn't be a major issue. The areas of fog will mainly be in low-lying areas or in locations where showers developed this afternoon.
Thursday
High temperatures will again rebound back to the mid-to-upper 80s with cooler temperatures along the lakeshore. An easterly breeze tomorrow will also keep things a little quieter in the rain department. The ingredients will still be there for some pop-up showers and storms so they can't be completely ruled out, but the chance tomorrow is much lower than today.
Solar Eclipse
A partial solar eclipse will occur Thursday morning right at sunrise. The eclipse will have already started before sunrise, but it will reach it's peak at 5:58 AM (4 minutes after the Tri-Cities sunrise). Viewing conditions look to be fair-to-good with partly to mostly clear skies tonight, and only some areas will have some patchy fog in the morning. The best locations for viewing are along the lakeshore (provided little fog), or along flat and open areas like fields. Click here for more about the eclipse!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
