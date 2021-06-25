Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! A larger swath of rain has moved into the area around the lunch-hour, continuing rain chances for the rest of the afternoon. We do look to catch a quick break tonight though. Let's break it down in the forecast!
Afternoon
If you are headed out at all the rest of the afternoon, you can always keep tabs on the rain with our Interactive Radar. These widespread showers will continue through the afternoon, turning to more of a scattered fashion around dinnertime. This rain does pose a flash flooding risk for right now through Saturday morning. Most of the TV5 viewing area is under a Slight Risk (scattered risk) of flash flooding, with our northern counties under a Marginal Risk (isolated risk) of flash flooding. Low-lying areas, roadways prone to flooding, and yards also prone to flooding under heavy rain will be the areas of main concern.
The Storm Prediction Center also has a Marginal Risk (isolated risk) of strong to severe thunderstorms extending just into the southern fringe of the viewing area today, but the chance of severe weather is still very low. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are the main impacts, but an isolated tornado is a non-zero chance given the wind profile in place today.
Tonight
Overnight, we will catch a quick break from the rain. Between midnight to around 7 or 8AM is our best shot at some dry time. The chance is also non-zero for an isolated shower or two, but no widespread rain is expected during that time. Lows will settle into the mid-to-upper 60s, but muggy conditions will continue with dew points well into the 60s.
Rest of the Weekend
Showers and thunderstorms should ramp up again on Saturday after any break we receive during the morning. Just like Friday, the main hazard with any rain will be torrential downpours and a flooding/flash flooding risk.
The Weather Prediction Center has a higher risk for flash flooding on Saturday after Friday's rain, with a Slight Risk over the entire TV5 viewing area.
Depending on how Friday and Saturday play out, there will likely be a Flash Flooding Outlook issued on Sunday as well.
Sunday's rain evolution is tough to pin down at this point, with a lot dependent on how Friday and Saturday play out, but expect waves of showers and storms just like Friday and Saturday.
Strong to severe storms will be possible again on Saturday and Sunday, a low threat, but a threat nonetheless. The main risk would be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado threat also exists.
Rainfall Potential
With multiple days of rain through the middle of next week, rainfall totals will no doubt be sizable. It's tough to predict each town specifically, but the 5-Day Rainfall Forecast (through 8 AM Wednesday) highlights the potential for totals between 2-4".
Consider the map above a general overview, because any towns that repeatedly get hit with thunderstorms could have locally higher rainfall totals. The same could can be said for the other end of the spectrum, with lower totals in areas that may get missed a bit more than others.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
