Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful second half to the work week.
We've received heavy rainfall overnight and the Tri-Cities region even had a Flash Flood Warning for part of the night with some areas picking up between 2-3" of rain, with rain still falling.
Unfortunately the rain is not over yet.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Various Flood Alerts remain in place around the TV5 viewing area. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
From all the rain we received and with rain still falling, many roads are covered with water. Make sure to be safe and never drive through a road that is submerged with water. If you encounter a road that has standing water over it, find another way to get to your destination. Remember Turn Around, Don't Drown.
We have a breezy northeasterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour. This could lead to areas of lakeshore flooding along Lake Huron. That is why Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for the Thumb counties and Bay County.
While there may be some breaks in the rain activity late this evening, rain chances will still exist, and coverage is expected to pick back up again overnight and for the start of our Thursday morning.
Lows temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s and 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
