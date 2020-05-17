Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend. Here's to a great start to the week!
While the first half of the weekend featured some sunshine and stayed dry, rain has returned to end out the weekend. It will continue to start off a new week.
Warmer days are ahead in the extended forecast.
Here's the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Flood Watches are in effect for all of Mid-Michigan throughout Monday evening. Get the latest on your location here.
Lakeshore Flood Warnings are in effect for Alcona, Iosco, Arenac, Bay, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties until Tuesday afternoon. Get the latest information on your location here.
Tonight
Expect rainy conditions to last throughout the evening hours and into the overnight hours. Moderate to heavy pockets will be likely overnight into Monday.
Flooding concerns will be an issue overnight into Monday. Several inches of rain are expected from this system when all is said and done. A general 1-3" will be the consensus. Locally higher amounts are possible where any moderate to heavy pockets of rain set up over the same area for an extended period of time..
Be sure to make sure you have a good working sump pump, clear any debris from nearby drains. Be aware of ponding on the roadways while driving.
Low lying areas will be more prone to flood first. Remember to never drive thru a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown. Always find an alternate route.
This is a rough estimate of rainfall totals into Tuesday afternoon from the ENTIRE system.
While a low chance, we also stand the chance to see some patchy fog into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will dip back down into the upper 40s near 50.
Monday
We continue to carry the better chances for scattered showers throughout the majority of the day. Still expect some moderate to heavy pockets of rain mixed in.
Most of the heavy rain threat will begin to diminish into the evening and overnight period. Still expect scattered showers to stay in the forecast into the evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.
Highs on Monday will back near 60. Winds will continue to stay breezy mainly from the east around 10-20 mph, gusts near 25, 30 mph at times. Cooler again in the 50s near the lakeshore.
Temperatures stay mild into the overnight hours. Lows fall only into the low 50s,
Mid Week
Some showers will be possible to linger into Tuesday. The system that is expected to produce a soaking rain starting to end out this weekend will be taking its time to move east and away from Mid-Michigan due to the placement of Tropical Storm Arthur in the Atlantic.
We finally look to dry out by mid-week with better chances for some more rays of sunshine.
Temperatures will hold in the 50s and 60s early next week. We look to make a run back towards the 70s from Thursday and beyond. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
