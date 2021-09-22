Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week despite the weather and hope you have a wonderful Wednesday ahead.
Showers were slow to get going yesterday in many areas, but things have certainly picked up at this point with widespread showers for the morning drive. Those showers won't be going anywhere anytime soon, so make sure the umbrella is apart of your arsenal the next few days.
Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar!
FLOOD WATCH in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: GENESEE, GRATIOT, HURON, LAPEER, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.
Today & Tonight
Rain will be a big part of the morning commute today with very few areas, if any, avoiding showers this morning. There are only a few breaks here and there, so a few extra minutes would be a good idea no matter where you live.
Temperatures out the door are in the 50s and don't expect much movement with the clouds and showers today, along with a gusty northerly wind around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts between 30-40 miles per hour. Highs will remain in the 50s today and the wind won't make it feel much better.
Rain will be most consistent around I-75 and to the east today, with chances getting lower near US-127. Those areas will still have a chance for showers today, but rain isn't expected to be quite as consistent.
While we should avoid traditional severe weather (wind, hail, etc.), flooding will remain a concern in localized areas, especially those from Saginaw into the Thumb and southward toward I-69.
The Weather Prediction Center has also placed southeastern Sanilac and Lapeer counties in a Moderate Risk for flash flooding, meaning numerous cases of flash flooding are possible. Even though these areas stand the highest risk, any area that experiences heavy rain today has this risk.
Our blustery wind could also lead to some lakeshore flooding, with a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in place through Thursday morning at 8 AM in Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties.
Rain won't be going anywhere this evening or overnight, and neither will our wind. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s and 50s once again for overnight lows.
Thursday
Our stubborn area of low pressure is actually backs up to the west a bit on Thursday, which will bring a higher chance of showers back to the west in areas that may get a bit of a break today.
While showers will be around all day long again on Thursday, the coverage may be a bit more broken than what we expect on Wednesday, so there could be more breaks in the action.
Highs will remain chilly in the 50s on Thursday, with continued gusty conditions expected to last through the day.
Another 1-2" of rain will be possible in many areas between today and Thursday, with rainfall totals by the end of this event are still expected to fall between 2-4" in many spots in the Flood Watch. Any areas that see repeated heavy rain could see locally higher amounts.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
