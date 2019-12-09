Happy Monday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend enjoying the sunshine, because that will be hard to find this week.
Rain continues to fall across the region this evening. So if you have any plans, be sure to take a look at our Interactive Radar!
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
From this storm system, rainfall accumulations still look like 0.25" to 0.75" for most areas.
The rain was heavy at times during the morning and afternoon hours, but this evening the rain continues to wind down becoming lighter and lighter as the night goes on.
We will remain under a cloudy sky with areas of rain showers and/or drizzle this evening.
While our temperatures drop tonight, the rain will start to become a wintry mix and even all snow in some locations. Watch out for slick spots that develop tonight. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 20s.
From all the leftover moisture fog will be possible tonight and into tomorrow morning's commute. Give yourself some extra time before you hit the roads.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
