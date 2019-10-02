Following Tuesday night's drenching rains and resulting flooding, we're readying for more rain tonight. Do we face the same soaking this time?
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Saginaw River from Saginaw to Saginaw Bay until further notice. For more information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Occasional showers will make their way through the region overnight as a new batch of moisture rides in along a stalled frontal boundary in northern Indiana and Ohio. This wave of rain will amount to a mere fraction of what we experienced on Tuesday night, but will still make for some headaches for overnight and early-morning travelers.
Keep tabs on the rain in your area with our Interactive Radar!
Cool, damp, and breezy conditions will persist with temperatures settling into the low 50s by daybreak. Northeasterly winds will reinforce the cooler air mass, holding at 10-20 mph at times.
Thursday
One. More. Day. Keep the umbrella close by, and hang in there. Occasional showers will continue throughout the day on Thursday as more moisture pumps in along the stalled front. The rain will be mostly light, but you can bank on slick roads all the same. Allow yourself some additional travel time, and take it slow out there.
Cool air will remain locked in place with highs pegged for the low 60s, while ESE winds ease a bit to 6-12 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
