A slow-moving storm system over the high Plains has drenched us over the past two days, but we're nearly done with the rain. Flooding will be with many of us for a few more days, though.
Weather Alerts
FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Tittabawassee River in GLADWIN County until 3:15 PM Tuesday.
FLOOD WARNING in effect for several mid-Michigan counties and rivers over the next dew days. County-by-county information at our Weather Alerts page.
LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING for all Lake Huron shoreline counties into Tuesday.
Tonight
Periods of heavy rain will continue to lift northward across the region this evening, further soaking already-waterlogged and flooded areas. Continue to monitor water levels in your area closely, especially if you live in the vicinity of streams or rivers. Remember, it is NEVER safe to drive across a flooded roadway. Seek an alternate route if you encounter a submerged roadway.
As low pressure begins to sink south toward Kentucky and Tennessee, the steady stream of rain will taper off to isolated showers after midnight. These will continue into Tuesday morning, but will be little more than a nuisance. Temperatures will hover in the middle 50s for most of the night, held in check by a persistent east winds at 15-25 mph. This will continue to produce flooding along the Lake Huron Bay shoreline, in addition to any flooding resulting from the rain.
Tuesday
We begin the drying process on Tuesday. Leftover showers in the morning will come to an end by midday, leaving gradually decreasing clouds behind for the afternoon. Emerging sunshine will help give our temperatures a bump, as highs return to the mid 60s.
Although milder, it will remain a breezy day. ESE winds will continue at 10-20 mph.
While flood waters will begin to recede in many areas, this will NOT be the case along many rivers like the Tittabawassee, Saginaw, and Chippewa. Many waterways will see levels rise through the middle of the week as all of the rainfall filters its way through our watersheds. If you live in any of these areas, things will be getting worse even as dry conditions take over into the second half of the week. Remain alert!
Stay warm, everyone!
