Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
Although we had our share of cloud cover, the weekend was pretty quiet overall. That will be changing as we get ready to kick off the brand new workweek, with rain already moving into Mid-Michigan this morning.
To keep track of the rain before you head out, be sure to check out our Interactive Radar!
Today & Tonight
Rain will become more widespread as the morning goes along, so odds are good that many of us will encounter some wet roads on the morning drive.
In addition to the showers, mild temperatures in the 40s (even close to 50 along I-69) moving over what's left of our snowpack have allowed pockets of dense fog to develop, especially to the north and west. A few extra minutes may not be a bad idea this morning. It's worth noting some of that fog may stick around this afternoon and evening, too.
Rain will be consistent through the morning hours today and then gradually lighten up as we get closer to the 3-5 PM time frame. It's around that time where we'll transition to spotty showers and drizzle, rather than a widespread rain.
High temperatures will be around the middle 40s to low 50s for most, with cooler values in the far north near M-55. This should keep temperatures fairly mild through the evening hours and most of what falls should be rain.
As temperatures gradually fall into the middle 20s for overnight lows, any lingering precipitation may mix with or change over to snow. However, it doesn't look like we're in for any major accumulation.
Rainfall amounts between 0.25 and 0.75" look like a reasonable expectation for most areas.
We'll have to keep an eye on the roads overnight after being wet today, but our mild temperatures from this afternoon may warm the roads enough to help things out for tomorrow morning's commute. We'll keep an eye on it!
The Week Ahead
After this storm system passes us by, it appears lake-effect snow should get going on the west side of the state.
This lake-effect doesn't look nearly as impressive as it looked last week, but we'll still find ourselves in the mix for a few scattered snow showers from time to time from Tuesday into Wednesday. Accumulations should remain minimal for us here in Mid-Michigan.
Unfortunately, we'll also be dealing with plenty of lake-effect cloud cover which will keep things pretty gray once again this week. Although a few breaks in the clouds may be periodically possible, there are certainly no guarantees.
It appears sunshine will come at a premium once again this week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
