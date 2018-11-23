We got quite a deal from the weather on Black Friday, namely some milder temperatures that brought us out of the deep freeze! There will be a cost for that as we head into Saturday, though.
Tonight
The Arctic high pressure system responsible for Thanksgiving's cold temperatures will depart out to the Atlantic Ocean tonight, allowing a new disturbance to build in from the central U.S. Clouds going back on the increase this evening way to developing showers after midnight, continuing into Saturday morning. Yes, you read that correctly. This time around, temperatures will remain warm enough to keep us in the rain category.
Temperatures will settle briefly into the upper 30s to around 40 this evening, then slowly rise back into the low 40s overnight. That will put our overnight readings right around where our normal high temperatures should be, so the oddball of a weather pattern continues. Still, it beats the January/February-like cold of the past few days.
Saturday
We'll remain mild on Saturday, but rain's going to be a common occurrence as our disturbance sweeps across the Great Lakes. If your'e heading out for more holiday shopping, or maybe to stock back up after the big Thanksgiving meal, be prepared for wet roads and keep an umbrella in the car with you.
Rain will be steadiest and most widespread during the morning, and will then diminish gradually during the afternoon. Highs will hang on to the low 40s, keeping us right around normal for late-November. Haven't been able to say that too often this month!
Showers will come to an end completely on Saturday evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will dip to the low and mid 30s, meaning some leftover wet spots on the roads could ice over.
Sunday
The closeout to Thanksgiving weekend will start off well enough. Mostly cloudy but dry conditions will get things going on Sunday morning, staying that way through early-afternoon. From there, we're focused on a new storm system that will begin tracking out of the Plains toward the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will reach the low 40s one more time, so initial precipitation arriving in the late-afternoon will begin as rain.
From there, temperatures will take a dive into the low 30s on Sunday night, changing the rain over to snow, some of which could be on the heavier side. With a fair amount of uncertainty around the exact track of the storm, snow accumulations are hard to pin down at this point, but a rough early call of 3"-6" in many areas doesn't look out of the question.
We will continue to keep a close eye on this throughout the weekend, and will keep you updated. At the very least, be prepared for a significant snowfall Sunday night into Monday.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
