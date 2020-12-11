Our weather is about to take a messy turn as a winter storm rolls in to kick off the weekend! Read on for the full breakdown!
Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning for the following counties: ALCONA, CLARE, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect Friday evening through Sunday morning for the following counties: ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, ISABELLA
Winter Storm Update
Conditions are set to roll downhill tonight as our winter storm rolls in over the Great Lakes. Isolated light showers are already falling over Mid-Michigan, but dry air is preventing nearly all of it from reaching the ground. This will change this evening as the air mass saturates, leading to scattered light rain after 8:00 PM, mainly north and west of the Tri-Cities. Locations closer to Houghton Lake may see these evening showers mix with a few snowflakes.
The core of the system will track over Illinois after midnight, pushing a larger shield of moderate to heavy rain and snow in over the state. We'll move into the peak intensity period after 4:00 AM, with heavy snow falling in most areas north of US-10 and heavy rain soaking areas from the Tri-Cities south and east. Rather than a pronounced mixing zone, the dividing line between rain and snow is expected to be sharp, limited to only a few miles. Overnight, that line is expected to set up from Mt. Pleasant, northeast toward Oscoda. That will mean heavy snow anywhere from Clare and Houghton Lake to Harrisville. Everyone else will see heavy rain.
By daybreak Saturday, heavy snow will be falling across all areas north of US-10 as the rain/snow line sinks farther south during the morning hours. It will be continued heavy rain for the rest of the region, with the rain poised to then briefly spread north closer to M-55 during the afternoon. This as the core of the storm system tracks across the state, and briefly lifts a warm front across the region. The low will then track out of the area on Saturday evening, leading to a short changeover to snow showers for everyone, which will persist until midnight and then come to an end. Amid all of the varied precipitation, we will also deal with gusty winds for the duration of the event. Expect northeasterly winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times, which could result in a few power outages.
When all is said and done, some of us will have wound up with a heavy soaking, while others will have to dig out from heavy snow. Let's work from north to south, where 6"-10" of snow is expected along and north of M-55, as well as across most of Clare County. Due to the sharp mixing line, and the expected movement of it, we'll look for a narrow range of 2"-6" of snow for locations from Mt. Pleasant to the Tawas area. Bay City and Midland to Alma will likely pick up less than 1" of snow, with as much as 1"-2" of rain for everyone else south and east of Saginaw Bay.
As always with storms like this, these zones may shift a bit if the system tracks farther north or south. Keep it tuned to TV5 for continued updates throughout this storm.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
