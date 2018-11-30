Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a fantastic weekend.
Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine from Friday, because rain will quickly return for the first half of the weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
If you are going out and about tonight, temperatures will be falling through the 30s, landing in the 20s once again for overnight lows. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as clouds begin to fill back in.
Tonight and Saturday morning, fog will be possible. If you do encounter the fog it will drop visibility. Please be careful as you head out for the night or tomorrow morning.
Saturday
As mentioned above, fog will be possible in the morning hours. We will start the day dry with mostly cloudy skies, but as we get closer to the afternoon rain showers will start to move in. Expect rain showers for your Saturday afternoon lasting through the first part of Sunday.
High temperatures will climb in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
