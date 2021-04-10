Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! We're in for a more substantial rainfall tonight, and temperatures take a dive tomorrow. We'll break it down in the forecast!
Evening
Rain is ongoing throughout the area, with some heavier downpours in spots.
The Storm Prediction Center also has portions of Genesee, Gratiot, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties under a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms this evening. A Marginal Risk is a 1 out of 5 in terms of severity, so only lightning and strong winds are impacts if we even have any severe t-storms crop up.
Overnight
Lows tonight will drop into the mid and upper 40s. Again, we'll have widespread rain for the overnight. Some rumbles of thunder are not out of the question for the first half of the overnight (mainly before midnight). We'll have a east wind from 10 to 20 mph.
By the time all is said-and-done at the end of the overnight (around 7 to 8am), rain totals will be closer to one inch for our US-127 counties, with between one-half inch to three-quarters inch for the Tri-Cities, and between one-quarter and one-half inch for the Thumb and north of the Bay. Remember with any t-storm development and heavy downpours, some locally higher amounts won't be out of the question. Here's an overall breakdown of approximate rain totals.
Sunday
While the majority of the widespread rain will be done and over with after Sunday morning, there will still be the chance for some scattered showers to develop because the low pressure system will be in the vicinity of Lake Michigan.
Temperatures take a dip for the second half of the weekend. We expect to trade in the 70s for the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
