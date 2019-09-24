Hello Mid-Michigan and welcome to Fall! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you've enjoyed the sunshine.
After a beautiful day Tuesday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, rain showers will move in for Wednesday.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
This evening expect partly cloudy to mostly clear sky conditions. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s and 60s this evening, before landing in the 50s for overnight lows.
Wednesday
Most locations will start the day with partly cloudy skies, and rain showers will start to move in around the morning commute. Showers will first impact our northern and western communities, then move across the region.
Grab the umbrella before you venture out on Wednesday.
During the afternoon, we will be under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will still be possible throughout the day. High temperatures Wednesday will climb into the lower and middle 70s.
It will be breezy all day with a southwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up towards 30 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
